

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Pharma plc (APH.l), the specialty pharmaceutical company, said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited, has acquired all of the rights to Ametop from global medical technology business Smith & Nephew for a consideration of US$7.5 million.



Smith & Nephew has been selling Ametop in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland (ROI), New Zealand and Canada for over 10 years. In the 12 months to 31 October 2017 the total sales of Ametop by Smith & Nephew were US$2.8 million with approximately 75% of sales derived from the UK and ROI.



The consideration is being funded from existing cash and bank facilities, including drawdown from the Group's £35 million Revolving Credit Facility ('RCF'). After this drawdown, £11 million of the RCF remains available to fund further acquisitions. The Group's adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio will increase to approximately 2.3 times as at 31 December 2017 as a result of this drawdown and has recently agreed an increase in its debt covenant from 2.5 times to 3.0 times.



In addition to the Ametop rights, Alliance will be acquiring inventory which is expected to have a value of approximately US$0.4 million.



