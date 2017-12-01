Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) CORRECTION PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Board Resolutions - EGM Agenda NOTICE CANCELLED 01-Dec-2017 / 08:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *CORRECTION* *PJSC «Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port»: **Board Resolutions - EGM Agenda* *NOTICE CANCELLED* 01 December 2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby reports that notice of the agenda of the Extraordinary general meeting of Shareholders of PSJC NCSP dated 25 December 2017 which was published on 01 December 2017 at 08:33 am CET/CEST was cancelled and recalled pending corrected wording. Corrected notice shall be published in due course. *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.co [1] ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4935 End of Announcement EQS News Service 634615 01-Dec-2017 1: mailto:MShchur@ncsp.com

