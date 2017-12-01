The Colombian Air Force Orders its Second Advanced Nanosatellite Platform From GomSpace

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace A/S - a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") has signed a contract with the Colombian Air Force ("FAC") for the FACSAT-2 spacecraft platform and an associated Capacity Building and Technology Transfer Program. The FACSAT-2 Project comprises the design, manufacture, test and operation of an advanced 6U remote sensing spacecraft. This new project will build on the technology transfer gained through the FACSAT-1 project, awarded to GomSpace in 2014. FACSAT-2 spacecraft is planned to be launched in 2019, coinciding with the 100t th anniversary of the Colombian Air Force.

As part of the contract, GomSpace will also assist FAC in the creation of its own nanosatellite Integration laboratory and operations centre at the air force base in Cali, which will be the new home of the FACSAT Program. An interdisciplinary team has been preselected by FAC to coordinate and support the Capacity Building and Technology Transfer Program..

"This new contract with the Colombian Air Force shows the value GomSpace is providing to customers seeking to gain technological competence while building their own space capacity. We are very pleased to have the Colombian Air Force as a returning customer." - says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

About Gomspace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About FAC and the Cali Air Force Base

The Escuela Militar de Aviación "Marco Fidel Suárez", located in the city of Cali, is the main location for the training of the future pilots, officials and support personnel of the Colombian Air Force. Fully engaged in education and capacity building for FAC and for Colombia, it coordinates academic processes as well institutional certifcations.

