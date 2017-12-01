The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 35 dated 31 July 2017.



This part of the share buy-back programme runs from 1 August 2017 to 19 January 2018.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 24 November 2017 to 30 November 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 127,300 170.82 21,745,331 announcement 24 November 2017 1,300 173.51 225,563 27 November 2017 1,100 173.09 190,399 28 November 2017 1,000 171.32 171,320 29 November 2017 1,200 168.44 202,128 30 November 2017 3,000 161.63 484,890 Accumulated under the 134,900 170.64 23,019,631 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 617,907 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.76% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,142,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CFO Kristian Frederiksen, tlf. +45 9632 2300



