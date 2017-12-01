

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased less than initially estimated in September, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The trade surplus for September was revised up slightly to EUR 937 million from EUR 928 million reported earlier.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 965 million.



The value of exports climbed 5.6 percent year-over-year in September, just above the 5.5 percent rise seen in the flash report.



Imports grew 6.7 percent in September from a year ago, confirming the preliminary figure published on November 8.



