PFS Partners with Mastercard to Provide School Meals to Hungry Children in Mali

LONDON, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

From today, every time a prepaid card is issued by Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS), 20 school meals will be donated to some of the world's hungriest children in Mali in West Africa through a partnership with Mastercard in support of the World Food Programme (WFP). This includes a matching donation from Mastercard of 10 school meals for each card issued. The target is to provide 200,000 meals during this campaign which runs from now until the end of March 2018 up to a maximum of £40,000.

"We are delighted to partner with Mastercard in this empowering initiative supporting WFP," stated, Valerie Willis, Operations and Client Relations Manager, PFS. "PFS management and staff are proud to be associated with this important payments technology initiative helping a truly worthy cause. It is wonderful that Mastercard will match any donation to WFP from partners or customers."

The Value of School Meals

Each school meal costs just 20p, but the benefits last a lifetime. For many of the world's most vulnerable children, it may be the only nutritious meal they get all day. Regular school meals keep children in education, lowering drop-out rates by giving parents a powerful reason to send their children to school, rather than keeping them at home to help in the house or on the land. Wherever possible, meals are sourced from local farmers, boosting economies and building communities. Visit http://www1.wfp.org/countries/mali

"School meals help energise economies and create lasting change. The World Food Programme is delighted to be working with PFS and Mastercard to ensure more children have access to school meals in 2018," said, Patrick McKenna, Partnerships Manager, World Food Programme.

Each year, as part of its goal to achieve Zero Hunger, WFP provides school meals to more than 16 million children across 60 countries, often in hard-to-reach and dangerous locations. Since 2014, Mastercard has provided more than 17 million school meals through its partnership with WFP, and earlier this year announced a commitment to provide a further 100 Million Meals. See https://newsroom.mastercard.com/press-releases/mastercard-and-the-world-food-programme-announce-100-million-meals-commitment/

Darren Deal, Head of Prepaid UK and Ireland, Mastercard, said, "We will only achieve our target of providing 100 Million Meals for children in the world's poorest countries with the help of our cardholders and partners. Campaigns like this one mean children who go to bed hungry every night have a nutritious meal to eat. School meals have a huge impact and it is great to see PFS supporting the cause."

Internationally, Prepaid Financial Service's cashless management solutions have been chosen by international aid agencies to help refugees. Rapid deployment, auditing capabilities, and country-specific access have set the standard for organisations assisting people who do not have access to financial services. Prepaid cards afford people a dignified way to purchase essential items without the risk of carrying cash.

For more information on how to feed a child's future and for the full terms and conditions, please visit https://prepaidfinancialservices.com/en/wfp

About WFP

WFP is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. Each year, WFP assists some 80 million people in around 80 countries. Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media and @wfp

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the world's fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities - such as shopping, travelling, running a business and managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and accounts, as well as current accounts in the U.K. and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the U.K. as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.

Now, PFS has rapidly expanded into one of the fastest growing e-money issuers in Europe. With programmes active in a total of 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 different currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, Non-Governmental Organisations, mobile networking operators, banks, and corporates globally.

