On November 30, 2017, net asset value was SEK 225 per share.
The closing price on November 30, 2017, was SEK 214.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 204.00 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, December 1, 2017
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655553
