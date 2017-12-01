The final deadline for President Trump to impose tariffs, quotas or other sanctions on solar imports will now be January 26, following a request by the U.S. Trade Representative for more information.

When it comes to the decision on whether or not to impose tariffs on imported solar cells and modules, the Trump Administration appears to be using an uncharacteristic level of caution.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Trade Representative sent a letter to the ITC asking for a supplemental report on the trade case to assist ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...