

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's manufacturing sector expanded strongly in November as growth in output, new orders and exports all hit multi-year highs, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The headline Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 58.3 in November from 57.8 in October. The reading came in line with expectations. This was the highest level since February 2011.



The PMI has remained above the 50.0 no-change mark for 15 months in succession.



Output grew the most in 81 months in November. Similarly, new orders rose to the greatest extent since April 2000.



Input prices rose the most in nine months. Average output charges were also raised to a notable degree, data showed.



