Exterior Wall Systems Market Worth 278.82 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Exterior Wall Systems Market by Type (Ventilated, Non-Ventilated, and Curtain Wall), Material (Glass Panel, Metal Panel, Plaster Boards), End-Use (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is expected to grow from USD 186.02 Billion in 2017 to USD 278.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.43%.

"The glass panels segment is projected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period."

The glass panels segment, by material, is projected to dominate the Exterior Wall Systems Market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for high-performance and value-added glass panels. The opportunities of value-added glass are expected to grow in the future due to the recent changes in the building regulations for energy efficiency in most countries, which will eventually drive the demand for glass panels in the Exterior Wall Systems Market.

"The commercial sector is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period."

The commercial sector dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector over the next five years. This growth is attributed to the newly developing building standards in the Asia Pacific and other developing regions, which demand advancements in present facade systems, along with developed technologies. This, in turn, will drive the usage of exterior wall systems in commercial buildings.

"Asia Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market accounted for the largest share in 2016."

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the Exterior Wall Systems Market in 2016, wherein the China was the largest country-level market. The market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in here is supported by the improving economic conditions, increase in the government budget, rising standards in building codes, and positive demographic outlooks such as the increasing population and rising per capita income in the region. In these emerging markets, there is high demand for infrastructure projects, which in turn generates demand for exterior wall systems. The market in this region is growing rapidly due to the presence of numerous leading players such as Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Asahi India Glass (India), Toray Industries (Japan), China Jushi (China), and Trusus (China).

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Exterior Wall Systems Market. These include Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (AGC) (Japan), Alcoa Corporation (US), PPG Industries (US), 3A Composites (Switzerland), Sika (Switzerland), Owens Corning (US), and Etex (Belgium).

