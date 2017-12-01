

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving lower on Friday as manufacturing data from China disappointed and investors awaited the Senate's vote on U.S. tax reform legislation.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down half a percent at 384.76 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.2 percent.



Heavyweight banks were coming under selling pressure, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole falling 1-2 percent.



British bank Barclays declined 1.7 percent after cutting stake in its Africa division.



French dairy giant Danone lost 1 percent after it has been awarded damages of 105 million euros to be paid immediately by Fonterra for costs suffered as a result of the Fonterra food safety failures of 2013.



On the positive side, British pharmaceutical firm Indivior soared 11 percent after its opioid addiction drug was approved by the U.S. health regulator.



French telecom company Altice rallied 3.3 percent after it agreed to sell its Swiss telecommunications solutions business and data center operations.



Royal Dutch Shell advanced 0.8 percent after it struck a deal with PetroChina, which will pave the way for the development of large gas project in Australia.



Fuchs Group rose half a percent. The company is selling its German production site in Dormagen to CCI Group, Japan.



