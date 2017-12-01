Spectris plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

OPTIONS EXERCISED UNDER THE SPECTRIS SAVINGS RELATED SHARE OPTION SCHEME (THE "SAYE SCHEME') BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs')

The Notification of Dealing Form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name John O'Higgins, Chief Executive

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status PDMR (Chief Executive)

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Spectris plc

b) LEI 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) e ach type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each





GB0003308607

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of the option over 446 Ordinary shares of 5p each under the Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme granted on 18 September 2014. All shares were retained.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

£20.15 446

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume n/a

Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 1 December 2017