PR Newswire
London, December 1
Spectris plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
OPTIONS EXERCISED UNDER THE SPECTRIS SAVINGS RELATED SHARE OPTION SCHEME (THE "SAYE SCHEME') BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs')
John O'Higgins and Jo Hallas exercised options granted under the Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SAYE) with an exercise price of £20.15 per share.
|The Notification of Dealing Form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John O'Higgins, Chief Executive
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Chief Executive)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Spectris plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) e ach type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0003308607
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of the option over 446 Ordinary shares of 5p each under the Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme granted on 18 September 2014. All shares were retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£20.15
|446
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 December 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jo Hallas, Business Group Director
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Business Group Director)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Spectris plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) e ach type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0003308607
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of the option over 893 Ordinary shares of 5p each under the Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme granted on 18 September 2014. All shares were retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£20.15
|893
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 December 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 470 470
LEI Number: 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
Date: 1 December 2017