SPECTRIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, December 1

Spectris plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

OPTIONS EXERCISED UNDER THE SPECTRIS SAVINGS RELATED SHARE OPTION SCHEME (THE "SAYE SCHEME') BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs')


John O'Higgins and Jo Hallas exercised options granted under the Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SAYE) with an exercise price of £20.15 per share.

The Notification of Dealing Form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows:
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn O'Higgins, Chief Executive
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR (Chief Executive)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSpectris plc
b)LEI213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) e ach type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each


GB0003308607
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of the option over 446 Ordinary shares of 5p each under the Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme granted on 18 September 2014. All shares were retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£20.15446
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction1 December 2017
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJo Hallas, Business Group Director
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR (Business Group Director)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSpectris plc
b)LEI213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) e ach type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each


GB0003308607
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of the option over 893 Ordinary shares of 5p each under the Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme granted on 18 September 2014. All shares were retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£20.15893
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction1 December 2017
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

LEI Number: 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10

Date: 1 December 2017


