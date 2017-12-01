

In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:



As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 251,122,867 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.



Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 251,122,867.



The above figure of 251,122,867 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.



Enquiries:



Helen O'Keefe, Deputy Company Secretary Tel: 01604 685910



