BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company')

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 November 2017 its issued capital comprised 118,768,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. There are no shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should use 118,768,000 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

S Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2639

1 December 2017