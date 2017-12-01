sprite-preloader
WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 1MG 
Aktie:
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: Full Steam Ahead For MGX Minerals Expanding Into California With Former Senator Polanco

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2017 / After MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) made the striking announcement on Wednesday of having developed an environmentally friendly, proprietary, low energy, low-cost process for ultra-high temperature geothermal brines, today followed the next landmark announcement. MGX has retained former California Senate Majority Leader Richard Polanco as an advisor and consultant to the company. Mr. Polanco will lead direct negotiations with the State of California and local municipalities regarding targeted exploration locations and sites identified by MGX as potential partnerships and acquisition targets to secure feedstock and operating sites.

California is known for its large geothermal resources and many geothermal power plants. According to Energy.com, there were 43 geothermal power plants in operation in California last year. The world's largest producer of geothermal electricity is California, where possibly the greatest geothermal resources of the world are located.

As MGX nears deployment of its first 1,000 barrel/day NFLi-5 Commercial System, California's geothermal brines appear to hold tremendous promise for dual markets of mineral extraction and water treatment. The possibility that these systems will actually have a net positive environmental benefit, by cleaning the water, is a new concept of industrial processes that have a net benefit to the environment. MGX is uniquely positioned with a striking vision of the future that brings industry and environment into balance.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3878-Full-Steam-Ahead:-MGX-Engages-Senator-Polanco-(Ret.)-to-Head-California-Lithium-Brine-Strategy

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3869-Volldampf-voraus:-MGX-arbeitet-mit-ehemaligen-US-Politiker-an-der-Expansion-nach-Kalifornien

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE