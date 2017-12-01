MAKE UP FOR EVER and DJ FEDER Launch the New Vibrant Music Track 'BREATHE' to Celebrate the Launch of ARTIST COLOR SHADOW

PARIS, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

@makeupforeverofficial

@feder.music

#mycolormix iamanartist

With the new ARTIST COLOR SHADOW collection, MAKE UP FOR EVER and FEDER blur the lines between makeup and music.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8218251-make-up-for-ever-dj-feder-breathe/

The legendary ARTIST SHADOW range is now reinvented as ARTIST COLOR SHADOW, a collection of new 124 vibrant powder eye shadows, with higher bendability and available in five unique finishes including matte, metallic, diamond, satin and iridescent that last up to 12 hours[1].

The infinite mix possibilities of ARTIST COLOR SHADOW has inspired mix master and stage artist FEDER to create the next track "BREATHE", inviting consumers to vibrate with colors and to create their color mix.

Discover the official music video here: https://youtu.be/G_dZf-2cJWg

"I always associate music with colors and emotions, which are at the core of my creative process," said FEDER. "I've been very inspired by the infinite color range of ARTIST COLOR SHADOW to create "BREATHE"; I love the concept of creating music inspired by the vibration of colors. I am thrilled to work with MAKE UP FOR EVER and to be part of the Tribe."

To create a very impactful, inspiring and vibrant official music video for "BREATHE", the brand has also collaborated with British avant-garde photographer RANKIN. "From the moment I heard Feder's track Breathe,I wanted to make a film for it. It's an immediate dance classic. I love what MAKE UP FOR EVER are doing with this type of project. They're putting the art back into make-up marketing" said RANKIN.

Now it's time to create your color mix!

All makeup and music enthusiasts are invited to express themselves by creating their own color mix and sharing their personalized eye shadow palette on social media using mycolormix. Makeup lovers can create their very own combination of colors and customize their palette of ARTIST COLOR SHADOW, using the pro-inspired palette system: customizable, magnetized cases that hold any refill item including eye shadows and face powders. These cases are rechargeable and come in different formats to carry your favorites - from 1 to 32 ARTIST COLOR SHADOW refills. Now, creativity has no boundaries.

Available worldwide[2] on January 1st, 2018 in all MAKE UP FOR EVER and SEPHORA stores & e-shops. http://www.makeupforever.com/http://www.sephora.com

[1]Instrumental test method performed on 20 women

[2] 2018:

Russia : February

: February SEA: April

Middle East : October

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/613344/MAKE_UP_FOR_EVER_and_DJ_FEDER.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8218251-make-up-for-ever-dj-feder-breathe/

