MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Total Voting Rights

John Menzies plc

(the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

1 December 2017

In conformity with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Sourcebook, the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company holds 257,523 of its ordinary shares of £0.25 each ("Ordinary Shares') in Treasury and has 83,687,023 Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares).

The Company has 83,429,500 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Each such Ordinary Share has one vote per Ordinary Share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 83,429,500. This figure may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Sourcebook.

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs

0131 225 8555