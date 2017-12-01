

CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - Bayer and Monsanto (MON) said that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or 'CFIUS' has completed its review of the proposed merger, and has concluded that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the transaction.



The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.



Bayer and Monsanto will continue to cooperate with the authorities in order to complete the transaction in early 2018.



