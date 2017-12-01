

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported that Uniper Exploration & Production GmbH (Uniper) successfully concluded the sale of its interests in the Russian gas field Yuzhno-Russkoye to Austrian oil and gas company OMV Exploration & Production GmbH announced on March 5, 2017. All required approvals by the Russian authorities and co-shareholders have been obtained. The transaction will be retroactively effective as of January 1, 2017.



The purchase price for Uniper's interest of approx. 25 percent amounts to 1.749 billion euros, plus cash on balance sheet per December 31, 2016. In addition to the dividends already collected in 2017, Uniper now received 1.719 billion euros.



