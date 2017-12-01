IMC Exploration Group Plc - Replacement: Annual Financial Report

Please be advised that this announcement is a replacement for the one published at 18:31hrs, yesterday, 30th November. Please find below the full text of the announcement.

Chairman's Statement.

Financial Results for IMC Exploration Group PLC ('IMC' or 'the Company') for the year ended 30th June 2017

Dear Shareholder,

The directors of IMC are pleased to present the audited Financial Results for ('IMC') for the twelve months to 30th June 2017.

The past twelve months have been remarkable for IMC. Highlights include:

• The completion of an outline study relating to the secondary processing of minematerial from the Avoca Mine in Co. Wicklow

• The Koza report based on legacy data review and reconnaissance on explorationtargets in Wicklow and Wexford

• The commencement of the drilling programme on zinc prospecting Licence 3729 inTulla Co. Clare

Since March 2017, IMC has been engaged in exploration work in Avoca, Co Wicklow. Work has included assay testing and data collation, petrographic, mineralogical and metallurgical testing, along with analysis of potential material handling, processing setup, product sale and transport and high-level cost analysis. An Irish governmentcommissioned report indicates the spoilsfrom previous extractive activity contain significant concentrations of copper (56-11,344 milligrams per kilogram [mg/kg]), zinc (44-7,404 mg/kg), lead (112-41,353 mg/kg), and arsenic (18-3,903 mg/kg).

Earlier this year the Koza team completed an exploration targeting report within PL2551, PL3857 and PL 2239, based on the Koza legacy data review and reconnaissance mapping. This is a very important and valuable report and has prioritised detailed follow-up exploration work on these licences.

Post Balance Sheet events:

In recent months IMC has commenced a drilling programme on PL 3729, Tulla, Co. Clare. This licence area adjoins the Kilbricken zinc deposit. Hannan Metals Limited ('Hannan'), a Toronto listed company acquired the Kilbricken zinc deposit formerly held by Lunden Mining. In July 2017, Hannan announced their maiden mineral resource estimate which ranks it as one of the top ten base metal deposit discovered in Ireland. IMC's PL 3729 and PL 3644 (Shannon licence) is adjacent to the Hannan licence area.

IMC has made great strides in its numerous exploration activities. With the commencement of our feasibility study on PL 3850 in Avoca, Co. Wicklow, the implementation of the recommendations in the Koza report and further drilling on our licence area in Co Clare, it is hoped that significant value will be added to IMC over the coming weeks and months.

Liam McGrattan

Chairman

Audited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 June 2017 Audited Audited Year Ended Year Ended Notes 30-Jun-17 30-Jun-16 Euro Euro Continuing Operations Revenue - - Other Income / (Expense) - - Administrative Expenses (267,507) (410,007) (Loss) before tax (267,507) (410,007) Income tax expense (0) 0 (Loss) for period from continuing operations (267,507) (410,007) Other Comprehensive income - - Loss for the period and total comprehensive loss for the period (267,507) (410,007) Earning per share (all continuing) Loss per ordinary share - basic & diluted 1 (0.002) (0.004)

Audited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2017 Audited Audited Year Ended Year Ended Notes 30-Jun-17 30-Jun-16 Non Current Assets 2 587,666 587,665 Current assets Debtors 81,018 95,047 Cash and cash equivalents (19,464) 61,742 Total assets 649,219 744,454 Equity and liabilities Equity "A" Ordinary Share Capital 38,093 38,093 Ordinary Share Capital 128,517 107,817 Share Premium - Ord Shares 2,489,137 2,237,415 Retained Earnings (2,085,462) (1,817,956) Equity attributable to the owners of the Company 570,285 565,369 Current Liabilities Trade & Other Payables 78,934 179,085 Total liabilities 78,934 179,085 Total equity and liabilities 649,219 744,454

Audited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 June 2017 "A" Share Ordinary Ordinary Premium Share Share Ordinary Retained Capital Capital Shares Losses Total Euro Euro Euro Euro Euro Balance at 30 June 2016 38,093 107,817 2,237,415 (1,817,956) 565,369 Loss for the Period - - - (267,507) (267,507) Other Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - Issue of share capital - 20,700 251,722 - 272,422 Share Issue Costs - - - - - Balance at 30 June 2017 38,093 128,517 2,489,137 (2,085,462) 570,285

Accounting Policies Basis of Preparation The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis. The financial statements are presented in Euro. 1. Statement of Compliance The consolidated year end financial statements of IMC Exploration Group PLC and its subsidiary have been reviewed by the auditor and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU). In addition to complying with its legal obligation to comply with IFRS as adopted for use in the EU, the Group has also complied with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Notes to and forming part of the annual financial statements 1. Loss per Share Basic loss per Ordinary Share amounts are calculated by dividing net loss for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period. Basic earnings per share The weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share is as follows: 30-Jun-17 30-Jun-16 Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent 267,507 410,007 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic earning per share 128,516,719 107,816,719 Basic (loss) per ordinary share (0.002) (0.004) 2. Non Current Assets Exploration Plant and Financial Expenditure Equipment Assets Total Euro Euro Euro Euro Cost At 30 June 2016 587,665 6,125 38,738 632,528 Disposals - - - 0 At 30 June 2017 587,665 6,125 38,738 632,528 Provision for diminution in value At 30 June 2016 - (6,125) (38,738) (44,863) Charge for period - - 0 0 Disposal - - 0 0 At 30 June 2017 - (6,125) (38,738) (44,863) Net book value At 30 June 2017 587,665 0 0 587,665