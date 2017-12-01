Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, December 1
Calum Thomson has advised Baring Emerging Europe PLC that he has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director to the Board of Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC, with effect from 30 November 2017.
