Huobi.pro: Select High Quality Digital Asset & Serve Global Professional Users

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, Huobi.pro launched TenX (PAY), DigixDAO (DGD) and Golem (GNT). Heretofore, Huobi.pro has selected 24 high quality block chain assets with relatively high potential of growth and low risk.

Huobi.pro is positioned to select quality digital asset and serve global professional users. To this end, Huobi Group has set up the Block Chain Application Institute, introducing the world's first block chain asset evaluation model - SMARTChain.

Using a combination of qualitative and quantitative methods, SMARTChain is based on five dimensions: Strategy, Management, Activity, Reliability, and Technology. The model adopts 51 indicators for asset growth potential and 27 indicators for investment risk. Considering the projects varying overtime, the evaluation is dynamic and routinely updated by the Block Chain Application Institute.

Over the past six months, hundreds of domestic and overseas digital asset projects have applied to launch on Huobi.pro. Leveraging the SMARTChain model, the Block Chain Application Institute has completed the review and assessment of over 200 projects and participated in field interviews to nearly 100 projects. Taking into account both the short-term market performance and long-term operational strategy of the company, the Institute was enabled to make a final decision on whether and when the asset could be listed.

For more details about the SMARTChain, please visit: https://www.huobi.pro/zh-cn/smartchain/.

Huobi.pro sets clear standards for listing and delisting cryptocurrencies

Every token listed on Huobi.pro must meet all the criteria. In the meantime, Huobi.Pro also reserves the right to delist any token or maintain it on the platform. But once an asset is delisted, Huobi.pro will issue a public announcement accordingly and promptly. As a result, this mechanism secures the benefits of the investors and the high quality of trading assets.

For details regarding the standard, please visit: https://www.huobi.pro/zh-cn/coinstandard/.