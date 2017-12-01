

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS, RBS.L) said it will close 259 branches, and cut around 680 jobs as more customers bank online. The closures involve 62 Royal Bank of Scotland branches, and 197 NatWest branches.



An RBS spokesperson said, 'More and more of our customers are choosing to do their everyday banking online or on mobile. Since 2014 the number of customers using our branches across the UK has fallen by 40% and mobile transactions have increased by 73% over the same period. Over 5 million customers now use our mobile banking app and one in five only bank with us digitally.



RBS spokesperson said, 'We know that not all of our customers are comfortable or familiar with using online or mobile banking, so we have created a new specialist taskforce of TechXperts who will be dedicated to supporting our customers with training and support with digital skills.'



There will be 103 Community Bankers in post across the UK by the end of March 2018, serving around 250 communities. There is already at least 1 TechXpert in every branch across the UK.



