NIIT Technologies Partners With CAST for Automated Software Intelligence and Analytics

NOIDA, India, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NIIT Technologies Limited, a leading global IT solutions organization, today announced a strategic partnership with CAST, the leader in software intelligence, to integrate system-level analysis from CAST's Application Intelligence Platform (AIP) into its automation platform, TRON Smart Automation .

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537635/NIIT_Tech_Logo.jpg )

Through this partnership, NIIT Technologies will collaborate with its customers to uphold excellence in software quality and help them reduce operational spend. CAST's AIP will enable TRON Smart Automation to analyze applications for structural risks and application security vulnerabilities while ensuring conformance to architectural guidelines. The automated system-level analysis from CAST will provide a comprehensive assessment of customer IT portfolios regardless of application size and help drive more predictive maintenance and support.

Regarding the partnership, Sudhir Singh, CEO Designate, NIIT Technologies said, "This partnership with CAST is another milestone in our automation journey which aims at making businesses smarter and drive agility, self-enablement, and superior experiences."

"We are very excited to work with NIIT Technologies to help customers achieve superior business agility and innovation through software intelligence," said Marc Zablit, EVP of Business Development, CAST. "NIIT Technologies' automation capabilities paired with CAST's X-ray vision technology gives CIOs accurate insight about software security, resilience, efficiency and technical debt so they can make smart decisions that protect business-critical operations."

NIIT Technologies' TRON Smart Automation is an end-to-end automation platform, which consolidates innovative technologies, practices, and best in class tools for business transformation and improved experience.

About NIIT Technologies

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization servicing customers across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Differentiated on the strength of its industry expertise, NIIT Technologies services clients in travel and transportation, banking and financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and media verticals, offering a range of services including Application Development and Maintenance, Infrastructure Management, and Business Process Management. Focused on Digital Services, the Company is helping businesses design agile, scalable, and digital operating models. NIIT Technologies adheres to major global benchmarks and standards of quality and Information Security. For further information, please visit http://www.niit-tech.com.

About CAST Software

CAST is the world leader in software intelligence, with unique technology backed by $150 million in software analysis and measurement R&D. CAST technology helps digital leaders and doers see the truth, become software geniuses and deliver Superware' - resilient, responsive, safe and secure software. Hundreds of companies rely on CAST to improve end-user satisfaction and time-to-market, prevent business disruption and reduce cost. Founded in 1990, CAST operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, India and China. For more information about CAST, visit http://www.castsoftware.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. The business involves various risks, and uncertainties that could result in the actual results to differ materially from those indicated here. All forward looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Media contact:

For NIIT Technologies

Pallavi Bahuguna Gupta

Corporate Communications

+91-120-7119039

pallavi.2.gupta@niit-tech.com



For CAST

Britney Schaeffer

+1-212-871-8361

b.schaeffer@castsoftware.com

