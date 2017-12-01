The Turkish EPC contractor is also planning to install rooftop PV systems on several public buildings of the city of Ochakiv, where the solar park may be located.

The City Council of Ochakiv, small city in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Turkish solar and renewable energy project developer Eko Yenilenebilir Enerjiler A.S. (EkoRE) for the construction of a 15 MW PV power plant within the city's boundaries.

