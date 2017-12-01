Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have presented a thermochromic solar window with a conversion efficiency of 11.3%. Meanwhile, performing experiments on dye-sensitized solar cells, Cambridge scientists have determined the molecular structure of working solar cell electrodes within a fully assembled device that works like a window.Relying on perovskites and single-walled carbon nanotubes, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have developed a smart window, which converts sunlight into electricity while going from transparent to tinted in order to minimize heat coming into the structure.The color change comes from molecules (methylamine), which are driven out of the window device when exposed to sunlight (less than 3% visible transmittance), and reversibly absorbed into the device, returning the absorber layer -composed of a metal halide perovskite-methylamine complex- to the transparent state (68% visible transmittance) as the device cools back down.The prototypes tested showed a solar power conversion efficiency of 11.3%."There is a fundamental trade-off between a good window and a good solar cell. This technology bypasses that. We have a good solar cell when there's ...

