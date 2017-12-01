Cruise Nation Wins Prestigious British Travel Award

SWANSEA, Wales, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cruise Nation has been announced as the winner of Best Cruise Holiday Retailer 2017 in the prestigious 2017 British Travel Awards. The announcement was made on 29th November at a glamorous Gala Awards ceremony, held in London and attended by more than a thousand travel industry professionals, including representatives from all leisure travel genres and companies.

Cruise Nation has been trading for 8 years and is UK's only low-cost cruise tour operator. In this short period, Cruise Nation has won many awards like best online travel agent 2017, best travel agent website 2016 and BTA Award 2015.

Cruise Nation takes pride that more than 100,000 customers rely on them to deliver bestcruise deals andlast-minute cruise holidays. They also offer exceptional cruise packages including no-fly cruises, fly cruises and cruise and stay holidays to many destinations around the world with almost every cruise line.

Cruise Nation's Managing Director Phil Evans said "I'm absolutely thrilled to pick up the award for Best Cruise Holiday Retailer, especially as it was voted for by the British public. I'd like to thank my amazing team for all their hard work and look forward to more success in 2018."

British Travel Awards' chief executive Lorraine Barnes Burton said: "Cruise Nation is to be congratulated on winning Best Cruise Holiday Retailer 2017. The British Travel Awards is the largest consumer voted awards programme in the world and this year 722,473 votes were cast by the travelling public to determine the winners and to win is truly an accolade and a badge of excellence. We occasionally get emails and calls from consumers who have not been happy with their holiday experience, and of course no-one can please all the people all of the time - BUT, the BTAs reflect the views of happy customers - and our standard is - "if you didn't like it - don't vote for it". The results speak volumes.

The British Travel Awards is a proudly independent organisation, verified by leading global business practitioners - Deloitte. The BTAs are the only travel industry accolade voted for exclusively by the consumer and the Awards serve to recognise all that is great about travel, as experienced by the travelling consumer.

