More Than Half of North Americans Wouldn't Share Food with Someone Who is HIV+

TORONTO, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Casey House Reveals New Stats for World AIDS Day

Canadian-based CaseyHouse, the world's only hospital dedicated to treating those living with HIV/AIDS, is igniting a conversation around the stigma that people living with HIV/AIDS experience in their daily lives. In partnership with Ipsos and Leger Research Intelligence Group, their latest Smash Stigma Study found that 54% of Americans wouldn't eat food knowingly prepared by HIV+ chefs while of 70%of Canadians, if tested HIV+, would be nervous or ashamed to share their health news openly.

This news comes off the heels of Casey House launching the world's first-ever HIV+ eatery, June's, which popped up in Toronto earlier this month. The 3-day pop-up restaurant took aim at the misconceptions around people living with HIV/AIDS by using cooks who were all HIV+. Given its success, Casey House is looking to expand June's into other markets.

The following spokespeople are available to talk about HIV/AIDS and World AIDS Day:

Dr. David C. Knox /Dr. James Owen - can speak to the new treatments of HIV/AIDS, the holistic approach to patient care and the evolution of the disease from the crisis years to present.

can speak to the new treatments of HIV/AIDS, the holistic approach to patient care and the evolution of the disease from the crisis years to present. Patients - We have brave individuals who are willing to share their compelling story of living with HIV/AIDS and the impact of stigma on their lives.

We have brave individuals who are willing to share their compelling story of living with HIV/AIDS and the impact of stigma on their lives. Casey House CEO, Joanne Simons - She can speak to the role Casey House plays on the international stage, the prevalence of stigma and the approach to the care.

She can speak to the role plays on the international stage, the prevalence of stigma and the approach to the care. Chef Matt Basile - Toronto chef who trained all the HIV+ volunteers and helped launch June's, the world's first ever HIV+ Eatery.

Additional Canadian-Specific Stats:

Canadian National Perceptions

Canadians are more likely to feel nervous or ashamed about sharing their HIV+ status than to believe HIV/AIDS continues to be a serious health crisis in Canada .

. 70% of Canadians if tested HIV+, would be nervous or ashamed to share their health news openly

Canadian Geographic Differences

55% of East Coasters somewhat agree that HIV/AIDS continues to be a health crisis in Canada crisis

crisis 76% of East Coasters agree that they would feel nervous or ashamed to share health news openly if they were HIV+

Canadian Generational Differences

79% of millennials agree that if tested HIV+, they would be nervous or ashamed to share the health news openly

71% of seniors (65+) believe that HIV/AIDS is a continuing health crisis

Canadian Gender Differences

Men are twice as likely to think HIV+ individuals are partially to blame compared to women

71% of women and 70% of males would feel nervous or ashamed to share health news if they were HIV+

All campaign assets and additional statistics can be found here: http://bit.ly/2zKibRe

About Casey House:

Casey House is Canada's first and only stand-alone hospital for people living with HIV/AIDS. Through our innovative and comprehensive approach to health care, we remain one of the few places where people with HIV/AIDS can seek care without judgment. We are more than a place that saves lives, we are a place that speaks up, shines understanding through compassion, and empowers our clients to get better.

Although many people who live with HIV can manage their disease effectively with a support network and access to treatment, Casey House clients are not part of that majority and fall into the category of the 40% of people in Ontario not on treatment. They are vulnerable, seeking safety and need nourishment. Casey House will continue to provide unequivocal compassion to clients in need providing them with a holistic approach to their care and treatment.

Canadian Survey Methodology:

A survey of 1,633 Canadians residents was completed online between October 10-13 using Leger's online panel, LegerWeb. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.4%, 19 times out of 20.

American Survey Methodology:

A survey of 1,795 American residents aged 18+ was completed online between November 22nd and 27th via the Ipsos I-Say Panel. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is considered accurate to within +/- 2.7 points, 19 times out of 20.

To schedule spokesperson interviews, or for more information, please contact:

Tory Nash, Narrative,

Tory.Nash@narrative.ca,

+1(647) 709-6274;

Lauren Baswick,

Narrative,

Lauren.Baswick@narrative.ca,

+1(416) 220-0723

