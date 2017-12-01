More Than Half of North Americans Wouldn't Share Food with Someone Who is HIV+

TORONTO, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Casey House Reveals New Stats for World AIDS Day
Canadian-based CaseyHouse, the world's only hospital dedicated to treating those living with HIV/AIDS, is igniting a conversation around the stigma that people living with HIV/AIDS experience in their daily lives. In partnership with Ipsos and Leger Research Intelligence Group, their latest Smash Stigma Study found that 54% of Americans wouldn't eat food knowingly prepared by HIV+ chefs while of 70%of Canadians, if tested HIV+, would be nervous or ashamed to share their health news openly.
This news comes off the heels of Casey House launching the world's first-ever HIV+ eatery, June's, which popped up in Toronto earlier this month. The 3-day pop-up restaurant took aim at the misconceptions around people living with HIV/AIDS by using cooks who were all HIV+. Given its success, Casey House is looking to expand June's into other markets.
The following spokespeople are available to talk about HIV/AIDS and World AIDS Day:
- Dr. David C. Knox/Dr. James Owen - can speak to the new treatments of HIV/AIDS, the holistic approach to patient care and the evolution of the disease from the crisis years to present.
- Patients - We have brave individuals who are willing to share their compelling story of living with HIV/AIDS and the impact of stigma on their lives.
- Casey House CEO, Joanne Simons - She can speak to the role Casey House plays on the international stage, the prevalence of stigma and the approach to the care.
- Chef Matt Basile - Toronto chef who trained all the HIV+ volunteers and helped launch June's, the world's first ever HIV+ Eatery.
Additional Canadian-Specific Stats:
Canadian National Perceptions
- Canadians are more likely to feel nervous or ashamed about sharing their HIV+ status than to believe HIV/AIDS continues to be a serious health crisis in Canada.
- 70% of Canadians if tested HIV+, would be nervous or ashamed to share their health news openly
Canadian Geographic Differences
- 55% of East Coasters somewhat agree that HIV/AIDS continues to be a health crisis in Canada crisis
- 76% of East Coasters agree that they would feel nervous or ashamed to share health news openly if they were HIV+
Canadian Generational Differences
- 79% of millennials agree that if tested HIV+, they would be nervous or ashamed to share the health news openly
- 71% of seniors (65+) believe that HIV/AIDS is a continuing health crisis
Canadian Gender Differences
- Men are twice as likely to think HIV+ individuals are partially to blame compared to women
- 71% of women and 70% of males would feel nervous or ashamed to share health news if they were HIV+
All campaign assets and additional statistics can be found here: http://bit.ly/2zKibRe
About Casey House:
Casey House is Canada's first and only stand-alone hospital for people living with HIV/AIDS. Through our innovative and comprehensive approach to health care, we remain one of the few places where people with HIV/AIDS can seek care without judgment. We are more than a place that saves lives, we are a place that speaks up, shines understanding through compassion, and empowers our clients to get better.
Although many people who live with HIV can manage their disease effectively with a support network and access to treatment, Casey House clients are not part of that majority and fall into the category of the 40% of people in Ontario not on treatment. They are vulnerable, seeking safety and need nourishment. Casey House will continue to provide unequivocal compassion to clients in need providing them with a holistic approach to their care and treatment.
Canadian Survey Methodology:
A survey of 1,633 Canadians residents was completed online between October 10-13 using Leger's online panel, LegerWeb. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.4%, 19 times out of 20.
American Survey Methodology:
A survey of 1,795 American residents aged 18+ was completed online between November 22nd and 27th via the Ipsos I-Say Panel. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is considered accurate to within +/- 2.7 points, 19 times out of 20.
