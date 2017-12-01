TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/01/17 -- Date: Monday, December 4, 2017

Time: 7 pm

Place: Steelworkers Hall, 25 Cecil Street, Toronto

Keynote Speakers:

-- Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labour Congress -- Armine Yalnizyan, Economist

On December 11, 2017, the next round of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) re-negotiation talks commence in Washington. There has been considerable public debate about President Trump's agenda and what it might mean for some Canadian industries including auto manufacturing and provisions such as the dispute settlement mechanism. However, little attention has been paid to issues such as: the potential impact on jobs in the other manufacturing sectors and the huge service sectors of our economy, both public and private services, and what this means for women, racialized workers and others employed in these sectors.

The Good Jobs for All Coalition is presenting this timely public forum on the NAFTA talks and the potential impacts on jobs and equity. Following the keynote speakers, respondents will link the trade talks to mobilizing for alternatives and an agenda of good jobs for all:

-- Deena Ladd, Coordinator, Workers Action Centre -- Natasha Allen, Toronto Community Benefits Network -- Raul Burbano, Coordinator, Common Frontiers

Founded in 2008, the Good Jobs for All Coalition is a broad based coalition of more than 30 community, labour and environmental organizations in the GTA.

Contacts:

Susan McMurray: 416.882.2247

Laurell Ritchie: 416.917.0047

Winnie Ng: 647.291.3511



