Ethereum News AnalysisThe forgetfulness of markets never ceases to amaze me.At the start of the week, cryptocurrencies were the dream asset class. Their endless upside and instant time horizons made it seem like anything was possible.But now that crypto prices have stumbled, investors are afraid the entire project will collapse. ETH prices fell 3.47% against the U.S. dollar, bringing the Ethereum to USD exchange rate to near $433.19. Does this mean you should run for the hills?Absolutely not. Everybody needs to calm down.What was true yesterday should also be true today, given that nothing much has changed.There was no crushing Ethereum news or regulatory.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...