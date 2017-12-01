Moody's Analytics has won Stress Testing Product of the Year in the 2018 Risk.net Market Technology Awards. Our Insurance solutions topped three other categories (Solvency II Product of the Year, Economic Scenario Generation Product of the Year, and Regulatory Reporting Product of the Year [Insurance]) and we were named Risk's 2018 Technology Vendor of the Year.

Our Stress Testing Suite was named Stress Testing Product of the Year for helping clients automate sustainable stress testing programs that are comprehensive, transparent, and repeatable. The Stress Testing Suite combines data, analytics, and software to empower financial institutions to meet both evolving regulatory stress testing requirements and internal business needs. Banks use it to build strategic stress testing processes as part of a broader framework that informs decision-making and supports other key objectives.

"We're honored to win this Market Technology Award," said Andrew Bockelman, Managing Director at Moody's Analytics. "Not only is the Stress Testing Suite helping our clients address critical regulatory challenges, it's also benefitting their risk management, strategic planning, and other core activities."

Click here to learn more about the Moody's Analytics Stress Testing Suite.

