

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $2.52 million, or $0.06 per share. This was up from $1.90 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Revenue came in at $1.11 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.52 Mln. vs. $1.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Revenue (Q3): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.23 - $4.28



