Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2017) - Argo Gold Inc. ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: ARQ) has entered into a letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser") pursuant to which Argo Gold has agreed to sell its 100% interest in 16 unpatented mining claims comprising its Rockstar Property located in the Sault Ste. Marie Mining Division for aggregate proceeds of CDN$700,000.

Pursuant to the terms of the Letter Agreement the Company has agreed to sell its Rockstar Property, in exchange for:

CDN$200,000 payable to the Purchaser on the date of closing;

CDN$250,000 payable to the Purchaser on or before December 30, 2018;

CDN$250,000 payable to the Purchaser on or before December 30, 2019; and

A 1% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") in favour of Argo Gold on the Rockstar Property. The Purchaser shall have a one-time right to purchase 0.5% of the Royalty from Argo Gold for the sum of CDN$500,000.

Completion of the transaction will be subject to certain standard conditions including, without limitation, satisfactory due diligence and receipt of all necessary consents, waivers, permits, exemptions, orders and approvals. The parties anticipate entering into a definitive agreement and closing the transactions on or before February 28, 2018.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects located in central and northwestern Ontario. All of Argo Gold's projects are 100% owned and have indications of economic viability. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

Should you require further information, please contact:

Judy Baker

(416) 786-7860

judybakertoronto@gmail.com

