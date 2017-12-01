

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing activity expanded at the sharpest pace in nine months in November, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 54.2 in November from 53.4 in October. Economists had expected the index to rise to 54.0.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Production grew at the fastest pace in eights months in November, driven by a further sharp increase in new orders.



Supply chains were under the most pressure in nearly seven years, judging by the extent to which input delivery times lengthened.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to an 8-month high in November, mainly driven by higher prices for steel and paper. Meanwhile, output prices rose at the slowest rate on three months.



Output expectations eased to a four-month low in November, but remained strong overall.



