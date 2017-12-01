Bacteriological Testing Market Worth 13.98 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Bacteriological Testing Marketby Bacteria (Coliform, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Legionella, Listeria), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), Component, and Region - Global Forecast 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.58 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 13.98 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8%. The market is driven by a globally observed increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, implementation of stringent food safety regulations in developed economies, and rise in incidences of microbial contamination in water reservoirs, due to increased urban & industrial waste. Lack of food control systems, technologies, infrastructure, and resources in developing countries and reluctance of municipal bodies to adopt new technologies are the main factors restraining the growth of this market.

Food & beverage segment is estimated to be the largest in 2016

The bacteriological testing services market, by end-use industry, was dominated by the food & beverage segment. The pharmaceutical segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Testing for food & beverages is conducted for monitoring and assessment of food quality, and validation of food safety to eliminate the risk of bacterial contamination. Bacteriological testing is performed across the food & beverage industry, due to the rising incidences of food spoilage, foodborne illnesses, or food-related intoxication, for the detection of various bacterial contaminations.

Rapid technology is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The rapid technology is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, due to low turnaround time, higher accuracy, sensitivity, and ability to test a wide range of bacteria in comparison to traditional technology.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the growing consumer awareness and increasing health consciousness, coupled with growing investments by testing companies in the region. Also, countries such as China, Australia, and those in Southeast Asia are becoming more aware of food safety and are implementing regulations for their testing, consequently driving the market in the region.

The report Bacteriological Testing Market includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the services & product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading service companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and ALS Limited (Australia). It also includes profiles of leading equipment providing companies such as 3M (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Merck (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Bio-Rad (US), and Romer Labs (Austria).

