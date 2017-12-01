

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) said that it expects income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 to be in the range of $2.35 to $2.40 per share, compared to its prior guidance of $2.30 to $2.38 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.38 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The guidance is based on comparable store sales in the range of flat to +2%.



The company now estimates fiscal 2017 adjusted income to be in the range of $4.23 to $4.28 per share, compared to the prior guidance of $4.15 to $4.25 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.24 per share. The annual guidance is based on a comparable store sales increase of approximately 1% and total sales up approximately 2% to last year as the comp and the 53rd week in fiscal 2017 are expected to be partially offset by a lower overall store count.



Comparable store sales increased 1.0% for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, compared to its guidance of a low single digit increase.



The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. This dividend payment of approximately $11 million is payable on December 29, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2017.



