

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Amended: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Tagrisso is approved for the 1st line treatment for EGFR mutation-positive locally advanced or metastatic advanced NSCLC.



AstraZeneca Plc (AZN,AZN.L) announced Tuesday that the European Medicines Agency has accepted a variation to the Marketing Authorisation Application or MAAv for Tagrisso for the first-line treatment of adults with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have EGFR mutations.



The MAAv submission is based on data from the Phase III FLAURA trial, in which Tagrisso significantly improved progression-free survival compared to current 1st-line EGFR-TKIs, erlotinib or gefitinib, in previously-untreated patients with locally-advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC.



TAGRISSO is approved in more than 60 countries, including the U.S., EU, Japan and China, for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients whose tumors have a specific epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation (T790M) and whose disease has gotten worse after treatment with other EGFR-blocking therapy.



On Monday, the Company made a regulatory submission for Tagrisso in 1st-line EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer in Japan. The Japan sNDA is also based on data from the Phase III FLAURA trial.



Tagrisso recorded sales of $651 million in the first nine months of 2017, an increase of 136% over the comparable year-ago period.



