The Average Brit Will Spend Over £200 on Alcohol This Christmas

Survey reveals Britons spend similar amount on alcohol as they do on presents.

66% prefer to stay at home and drink rather than head ou t .

Only 18% interested in dry January.

Up to 25% of Britons will spend over £200 on alcohol in the week from the 24th to the 31st of December.

A further 22% expect to clear £150, while a more conservative 15% will spend less than £100 during the same period.

Another 8% will be really letting their hair down, saying they expect to spend £500 on booze for themselves in one week alone.

The survey of 1800+ respondents was carried out by Multilotto.co.uk and revealed some interesting statistics about the nation's festive drinking habits.

The same group were also asked how much they would spend on Christmas presents with the largest number of respondents (24%) saying they will spend over £200, revealing that, on average, we spend a similar amount on alcohol as we do on gifts.

The next largest group (23%) said they would spend over £300 on presents.

Respondents were asked where they would be spending their cash, with a 66% majority preferring the idea of making merry at home in favour of frequenting pubs, bars and clubs.

Only 18% said they would take a month long post New Year hiatus from drinking, with 82% confirming 'dry' January wasn't for them.

Spokesperson for Multilotto.co.uk, Andrew Clarke said, "As a nation we certainly know how to enjoy ourselves and Christmas is the perfect time to let our hair down.

"Still, it's revealing that many of us spend a similar amount boozing as we do on gifts for loved ones!"

How much will you spend on alcohol between Christmas and New Year (24th to 31st December)?

Less than £100: 15%

Over £100: 17%

Over £150: 22%

Over £200: 25%

Over £250: 8%

Over £300: 5%

Over £500: 8%

How much will you spend on presents?

Less than £100: 10%

Over £100: 15%

Over £150: 11%

Over £200: 24%

Over £250: 8%

Over £300: 23%

Over £500: 9%

Will you be spending more cash in the pub/bar/nightclub or at home/private parties?

Pub: 34%

Home: 66%



Will you be going 'dry' in January?

Yes: 18%

No: 82%