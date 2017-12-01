EXCHANGE NOTICE 1 DECEMBER 2017 SHARES



CLEANTECH INVEST PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES



The change of Cleantech Invest Plc's name to Loundspring Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 5 December 2017. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from CLEAN to LOUD, and the issuer code from CLEAN to LOUD.



Company's name is Loudspring Oyj in Finnish and Loudspring Abp in Swedish.



Updated identifiers: New company name: Loudspring Plc New trading code: LOUD Issuer code: LOUD ISIN code: FI4000092523 Order book ID: 100780



Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 4 December 2017.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services



**********************



TIEDOTE 1.12.2017 OSAKKEET



CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN JA KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS



Cleantech Invest Oyj:n nimenmuutos Loudspring Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 5.12.2017 alkaen. Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos CLEAN:stä LOUDS:ksi ja liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos CLEAN:stä LOUD:ksi.



Yhtiön nimi on englanniksi Loundspring Plc ja ruotsiksi Loudspring Abp.



Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön uusi nimi: Loudspring Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus: LOUD Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: LOUD ISIN-koodi: FI4000092523 Order book id: 100780



Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 4.12.2017.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services