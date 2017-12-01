The Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB has approved the business plan of the subsidiary company Seskines projektai UAB and has given assent to allocate financing for the office building project under development at Ukmerges Str. 219, Vilnius.



More information: Dalius Gesevicius



Managing Director Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503