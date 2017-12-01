The Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB has approved the business plan of the subsidiary company Seskines projektai UAB and has given assent to allocate financing for the office building project under development at Ukmerges Str. 219, Vilnius.
http://www.pst.lt/lt/naujienos-2/2017-01-10-paskelbtas-projekto-ukmerges-g-219-a rchitekturinio-konkurso-nugaletojas
More information: Dalius Gesevicius
Managing Director Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503
http://www.pst.lt/lt/naujienos-2/2017-01-10-paskelbtas-projekto-ukmerges-g-219-a rchitekturinio-konkurso-nugaletojas
More information: Dalius Gesevicius
Managing Director Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503