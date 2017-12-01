

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech manufacturing activity expanded at the sharpest pace in just over six-and-a-half years in November, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 58.7 in November from 58.5 in October. Economists had expected the index to rise to 59.0.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Supported by a robust upturn in new orders, goods producers indicated a stronger overall performance and raised production levels at the fastest pace in three-and-a-half years.



Meanwhile, capacity pressures remained widespread despite workforce numbers rising at a steep pace.



On the price front, input price inflation remained sharp in November and output price inflation eased only slightly from October.



