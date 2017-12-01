

01 December 2017



ETAIREIA INVESTMENTS PLC ('Etaireia' or the 'Company')



Result of the Annual General Meeting



Etaireia is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions were duly passed.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



ENDS



Enquiries: Etaireia Investments Plc Tel: 07917 565 565 Baron Bloom, Chairman



NEX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Etaireia Plc via GlobeNewswire



B1Z2XX1R31



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX