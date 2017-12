OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) said its board of directors declared a 3 percent increase in the dividend on its common shares to $0.60 per share from $0.58 per share, for the quarter ending January 31, 2018.



This dividend will be payable on February 1, 2018 to holders of record of common shares on December 27, 2017.



