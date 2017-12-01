Bloom Properties, a Bloom Holding business specializing in the development of integrated and sustainable communities, is set to showcase its extensive portfolio of real estate projects at the Dubai Property Roadshow, London.

Set to run on December 3rd and 4th, 2017 at the Shangri-La, at the Shard, in London, Bloom Properties will highlight a selection of sought-after real estate projects from its wide portfolio ranging from premium properties on Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi to mid-market developments in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) to suit diverse investor needs. At this event, potential investors can learn more about Bloom Towers and Bloom Heights in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai as well as Soho Square and Park View mixed-use developments on Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

Organized by the Dubai Land Department, the Dubai Property Roadshow, London will convene some of the most prominent real estate developers in the UAE under one roof and highlight the benefits of investing in the Dubai property market for London's affluent investors. Some of these benefits include 100% freehold ownership in designated foreign investment areas of Dubai, no rental income tax and capital gain tax and 100% repatriation of funds

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding, said: "The Dubai Property Roadshow, London offers us an ideal platform to meet with high-net worth investors and cater to the increasing demand from British investors for high quality real estate in Dubai. Through its participation in leading property events abroad including Dubai Property Events in Mumbai and now in London, Bloom Properties seeks to attract more investors from high-priority growth markets. In bringing our projects to London, we are confident that we will attract the same level of investor response as we did in Mumbai by offering investors strong rental yields and high capital appreciation potential."

Located in Jumeirah Village Circle, one of the fastest growing communities in Dubai and scheduled for completion in Q4 2020, Bloom Towers is a development consisting of three towers offering a total of 944 residential units consisting of contemporary studios and one-bedroom apartments featuring a timeless and elegant design.

Meanwhile, Bloom Heights will feature 686 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Slated for completion in Q2 2019, the two-tower high-rise development will provide easy access to all major roads and Dubai's main business districts and leisure attractions.

Located in the University neighborhood of Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, Park View will consist of a residential and a hotel apartment building designed to the highest standards of upscale urban living. The residential building will offer 207 units ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments, while the hospitality component includes 217 furnished and serviced hotel apartments comprising studios as well as one- and two-bedroom executive apartments.

Soho Square, another Bloom Properties project in Saadiyat will include 302 upscale residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, townhouses and a penthouse. Both Park View and Soho Square offer proximity to the New York University Abu Dhabi campus and major tourist attractions including the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum which is now open to the public.

Bloom Properties specializes in the development of integrated and sustainable communities that offer an enriching lifestyle and enhanced quality of life. In collaboration with best-in-class designers and architects, the company builds a range of residential, commercial and mixed-use projects in prime locations across the MENA region. Bloom Properties also provides customized leasing and property management solutions that exceed the tenants' expectations.

