BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Tender Price

1 December 2017

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Results of Tender Offer



Background



The Company offered to repurchase up to 20 per cent of its issued Ordinary Shares excluding treasury shares (95,295,953).



The Tender Offer was undersubscribed and 6,494,090 Ordinary Shares (6.81% of the issued Ordinary Shares excluding treasury shares) were tendered. The Tender will be satisfied in full. All tendered Ordinary Shares will be repurchased and held in Treasury.



Tender Price



The Tender Price calculated as at close of business on 30 November 2017 (the "Calculation Date') was 333.76 pence per Ordinary Share.



Payments to Shareholders by cheque, in the case of certificated holders, will be made in pounds sterling and are expected to be paid on or as soon as practicable after 7 December 2017.



Payments through CREST, in the case of uncertificated holders, will be made in pounds sterling and are expected to be paid on or as soon as practicable after 7 December 2017.



Balancing share certificates will be despatched and CREST accounts will be settled on or as soon as practicable after 7 December 2017.



Shares in issue

Following implementation of the Tender Offer the Company will have 110,328,938 shares in issue which will include 21,527,075 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury.



Following the Tender Offer the number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury, is 88,801,863.

Definitions



