Active Biotech: Active Biotech announce results in ARPEGGIO Phase II trial with laquinimod in Primary Progressive MS

Active Biotech (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) today announced initial results from the Phase II proof of concept study of laquinimod in Primary Progressive MS (PPMS) sponsored by Active Biotech's partner Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. The primary endpoint of brain atrophy as defined by percent brain volume change (PBVC) from baseline to week 48, was not met after daily oral doses with 0.6 mg laquinimod.

The secondary endpoint of time to confirmed disability progression was also not met. There was, however, a reduction in new T2 lesions observed in patients treated with laquinimod 0.6 mg.

The clinical safety profile of laquinimod 0.6 mg daily in PPMS patients resembled the safety profile demonstrated in relapsing remitting MS patients. The most common adverse events reported by patients treated with laquinimod 0.6 mg daily were nasopharyngities, headache, upper respiratory tract infection and back pain.

Data from the trial will be presented at a future scientific conference and the full results will be published.



The ARPEGGIO study is a multinational, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled, Phase II trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of laquinimod at 0.6 and 1.5 mg/day in patients with PPMS. The higher-dose (1.5 mg) arm of the trial was discontinued in January 2016. The primary endpoint of the study is brain atrophy as defined by PBVC from baseline to week 48, assessed by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) analysis. Secondary endpoints include time to confirmed disability progression, the number of new T2 lesions and extended MRI data.

About laquinimod

Laquinimod is a once-daily oral, investigational, selective aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) activator targeting neurodegeneration and inflammation with a novel mechanism of action being developed for the treatment of relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), primary-progressive MS (PPMS) and Huntington disease (HD). Active Biotech has an agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (http://www.tevapharm.com/) since 2004 covering the development and commercialization of laquinimod.

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties is in development for neurodegenerative diseases in partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ANYARA, an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com (http://www.activebiotech.com) for more information.

