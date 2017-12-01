Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: American Airlines Group Reported Better Than Expected Earnings Result

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 01, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AAL. The Company posted its financial results on October 26, 2017, for the third quarter fiscal 2017. The airline Company's revenue increased 2.7% on a y-o-y basis. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, American Airlines Group most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AAL

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, American Airlines' total operating revenues increased 2.7% to $10.88 billion from $10.59 billion in Q3 FY16. Total revenue was in-line with analysts' expectations of $10.88 billion.

For the reported quarter, American Airlines' salaries, wages, and benefits expenses increased 8% to $3.00 billion from $2.77 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses increased 8.6% to $433 million from $399 million in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, American Airlines' operating income decreased 13.9% to $1.23 billion from $1.43 billion in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating margin decreased 220 basis points to 11.3% of revenue from 13.5% of revenue in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, American Airlines' adjusted operating income decreased 22.4% to $1.34 billion from $1.73 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 400 basis points to 12.3% of revenue from 16.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, American Airlines' net income decreased 15.4% to $624 million from $737 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 8.6% to $1.28 from $1.40 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, American Airlines' adjusted net income decreased 26% to $692 million from $933 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 19.3% to $1.42 from $1.76 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.39.

Operating Results

For the reported quarter, the Company's mainline passenger's revenue increased 2.8% to $7.63 billion from $7.42 billion in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's regional passenger's revenue increased 2.8% to $1.75 billion from $1.73 billion in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, American Airlines' revenue passenger miles increased 0.9% to 60.47 billion from 59.92 billion. For the reported quarter, the Company's Available seat miles increased 1.6% to 73.05 billion from 71.91 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's passenger load factor decreased 50 basis points to 82.8% from 83.3% in the third quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, American Airlines' Passenger revenue per ASM increased 0.9% to $0.128 from $0.127 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's total revenue per ASM (TRASM) increased 1.1% to $0.149 from $0.147 in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, American Airlines' cash increased 5.6% to $340 million from $322 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net long-term debt and capital leases decreased 1.2% to $22.22 billion from $22.49 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 6.6% to $1.70 billion from $1.59 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payables increased 2.9% to $1.64 billion from $1.59 billion in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 7.7 million shares for $362 million.

Outlook

For Q4 FY17, the Company expects TRASM growth to be in the range of 2.5% to 4.5% and consolidated CASM (excluding special items and fuel) growth to be 4.5%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 30, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, American Airlines Group's stock rose 2.52%, ending the trading session at $50.49.

Volume traded for the day: 5.98 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.10 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.84%; previous three-month period - up 12.85%; past twelve-month period - up 8.72%; and year-to-date - up 8.14%

After yesterday's close, American Airlines Group's market cap was at $24.21 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.85.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Major Airlines industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors