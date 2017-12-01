

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The International Monetary Fund has warned that cryptocurrencies should be subjected to appropriate regulation and supervision, considering the risk that they can be utilized as potential vehicles for things such as money laundering, terrorist financing, and tax evasion.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, surged to yet another new record high this week, breaking the $10000 benchmark price.



When this was brought to his attention at a news conference Thursday, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said cryptocurrencies, including the initial claim offerings (ICO), should be subject to appropriate regulation and supervision.



In a White House briefing the same day, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the Government is monitoring the development.



Bitcoin surged more than 10 times its value at the start of the year, and hit an intra-day high of $10,800 in Hong Kong on Wednesday for the first time.



Investors continued to rally behind the world's no. 1 digital currency shrugging off increased warnings of a price bubble in what not everyone agrees is an asset.



Taking to reporters, IMF Communications Director Rice said a key challenge for country authorities will be to contain risks without stifling the innovation associated with cryptocurrencies. Greater international discussion and cooperation would be helpful, as the IMF has been trying to play a role in that regard, he added.



IMF had said before that cryptocurrencies and their underlying technologies can have potential benefits, including the promotion of financial inclusion and more efficient payment and settlement processes.



On the other hand, the global lender had also alerted that cryptocurrencies can also pose considerable risks.



Asked if the Trump administration feels cryptocurrency needs to be regulated by the government, the White House Press Secretary replied, 'this is something that is being monitored by our team here'.



Currently,there is no agreed authority for the price of bitcoin.



At present, there are 14 cryptocurrencies with a market value of $1 billion or greater. The combined value of all cryptocurrencies in circulation is more than $300 billion, it is estimated.



