

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in four months in November, survey results from the logistics association NIMA and Danske Bank showed Friday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.1 in November from 54.8 in October. This was the highest score since July and above the expected level of 55.0.



All sub-indices of PMI strengthened in November, with the highest contribution from orders and employment.



The production indicator came in at 57.2 versus 56.8 in October. Similarly, the order index increased to 58.5 from 55.6.



The employment sub-index improved to 55.5 in November from 52.3 a month ago. This was the highest value since March 2012.



