Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: CSG Systems has a Dividend Yield of 1.72%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 04, 2017

Dividend Declared

On November 20, 2017, CSG Systems announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.1975 per share of common stock to be paid on December 20, 2017, for shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 05, 2017.

CSG Systems' indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.72%, which is substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield of 1.21% for the Technology sector. The Company has raised dividend for three consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

CSG Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.38 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, CSG Systems is forecasted to report earnings of $2.74 for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $0.79 per share.

CSG Systems' cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at September 30, 2017, were $258.5 million compared to $245.0 million as of June 30, 2017, and $276.5 million at December 31, 2016. The Company generated net cash flows from operations for the quarters ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 of $38.3 million and $8.7 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $33.7 million and $6.1 million, respectively. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for CSG Systems

On November 01, 2017, CSG Systems announced that total revenues were $199.2 million for Q3 2017, reflecting a 5% increase when compared to revenues of $189.3 million for Q3 2016. The y-o-y growth in revenues was attributed to the growth of the Company's cloud and related solutions revenues.

CSG Systems' GAAP operating income was $28.4 million, or 14.2% of total revenues, for Q3 2017 compared to $36.6 million, or 19.3% of total revenues, for Q3 2016. The Company's GAAP EPS was $0.44 for the reported quarter compared to $0.55 for the year-ago corresponding period.

CSG Systems' non-GAAP operating income was $36.5 million, or 18.3% of total revenues, for Q3 2017 compared to $43.9 million, or 23.2% of total revenues, for Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP EPS was $0.64 for the reported quarter compared to $0.75 for the year-ago same period.

About CSG Systems

CSG International is the trusted global partner to help clients launch and monetize communications and entertainment services in the digital age. Leveraging 35 years of experience and expertise in voice, video, data, and content services, the Company delivers market-leading revenue management and customer interaction solutions in licensed and managed service models. The Company drives business transformation initiatives for the majority of the top 100 global communications service providers.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 30, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, CSG Systems' stock marginally declined 0.20%, ending the trading session at $45.89.

Volume traded for the day: 172.64 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 122.93 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.38%; previous three-month period - up 18.55%; past six-month period - up 11.68%; and last twelve-month period - up 3.12%

After yesterday's close, CSG Systems' market cap was at $1.55 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.51.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

